The territorial police of Rubanda district is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a couple.

It’s alleged that on Wednesday morning, a one Mujuni Werreni,45, was found murdered by unknown assailants.

A neighbor who was near his house identified him dead, before he made an alarm which attracted other residents including the deceased’s wife one Christine Kenema.

As residents gathered in big numbers, and knowing how the two have always been having domestic problems, they suspected his wife to have masterminded his death, hence lynched her to death.

According to the Kigezi region Police spokesperson Elly Maate, the scene was visited by security and postmortem was done at the scene and the two bodies were allowed to be buried.