Washington, D.C. – President Yoweri Museveni has stated that he will unveil a new climate prediction system supplied by US technology firm Atmo, Inc. in a ceremony scheduled for March, bringing upgraded weather forecasting to the country. In a business executives meeting at the Invest Africa Forum, Museveni emphasized his commitment to implementing the cutting-edge technology, provided by Atmo, to improve the accuracy and reliability of weather forecasting in Uganda.

Museveni, who has long been a vocal advocate for using technology to address societal challenges, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership with Atmo, noting that it represents an opportunity to improve the lives of Ugandans and drive economic growth. The move was echoed by top atmospheric scientists at the Uganda National Meteorological Authority.

“As a nation, we are always looking for ways to modernize our systems and infrastructure,” Dr. Isaac Mugume, Director of Forecasting Services, said. “That includes our ability to accurately predict and prepare for weather events. By partnering with Atmo, we are confident that we will be able to provide our citizens with the most advanced and accurate weather forecasts possible.”

The new system, which utilizes artificial intelligence and advanced data analysis techniques, will provide crucial information to a range of sectors including agriculture, transportation, and energy. With the integration of Atmo’s technology, Uganda will be able to more accurately predict and plan for extreme weather events such as heavy rain, strong winds, and droughts.

In addition to the safety benefits of the new system, Atmo’s Uganda-based executives highlighted the economic and social opportunities that it could bring. “Not only will this technology help protect our citizens and infrastructure, but it will also provide new opportunities for businesses and industries that rely on accurate weather forecasting,” said Stephen Kaboyo, Resident Advisor to Atmo in Uganda.

The announcement was met with widespread excitement from event organizers, with praise towards Museveni and Atmo for their commitment to bringing innovative solutions to Uganda. “This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking leadership we need,” said Odrek Rwabwogo, Chairperson of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development. “I can’t wait to see the positive impact this will have on our communities.”