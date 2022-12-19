The Deputy Commander Land Force (D/CLF) Maj Gen Francis Takirwa presided over the launch of the 8th cash operating branch for Wazalendo Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Limited (WSACCO).

The branch is located at Bananuka drive in Mbarara City.

In his remarks as he presided over the launch, Maj Gen Takirwa urged members of WSACCO to save more, borrow and invest in carefully selected projects. “Today we are celebrating 17 years of consistent efforts to address welfare.I applaud the UPDF leadership for the visionary thought of establishing Wazalendo SACCO as a vehicle for tackling welfare issues among forces and their families.I encourage commanders at all levels to continue guiding forces under their charge to buy more shares, increase their savings and build their capacity to effectively utilize the services offered by WSACCO,” highlighted the D/CLF.

He added that the SACCO needs cadres who can continue practically influencing their juniors to save, maintain discipline and avoid being trapped in vices like multiple borrowing, drinking, and laziness, among others.

He emphasized discipline, patience and commitment as key success factors for all UPDF personnel.

The Chief Executive Officer of WSACCO Col Joseph Freddy Onata assured the UPDF leadership that the SACCO has tested its capacity to expand its services amid the initial challenges. “Today, we talk about challenges such as mistrust and direct sabotage from other financial intermediaries in the perspective of reminding ourselves about where we came from,” he mentioned.

The CEO encouraged members to utilize the multiple delivery channels like the 8 operating cash branches, digital platforms (ATM), mobile money and mobile banking, among others; to ease their financial way of life.

He however urged staff to use the newly launched Mbarara branch in solving members problems, fill gaps in savings mobilization and enhance members satisfaction.

He further remarked that the leadership of the SACCO continues to study the possibility of allowing members of the public to join the SACCO as another strategy to grow the membership.

Col Onata concluded by recognizing the role played by partner banks in increasing the quality of service to its members; and commended members for their confidence, trust and loyalty to the SACCO, which are key pillars on which the SACCO stands.

The Vice Chairman Board of Directors (BOD) Lt Col Allan Kitanda who spoke on behalf of the Chairman BOD Maj Gen Sam Kavuma, implored the Mbarara branch team to take extra care while handling members’ issues.

He extended his gratitude to the management team for their team work, initiative and creative thinking, that has enabled WSACCO to open more cash operating branches.

The Deputy RCC Mbarara City, Mr. Ariho commended the good WSACCO services and thanked Maj Gen Takirwa for maintaining a cordial relationship with city authorities when he served as 2 Infantry Division Commander.

The Vice Chairman of Supervisory committee (SUPCO), Maj Alex Kijuma who spoke on behalf of the Chairman SUPCO Col Justus Rukundo applauded the BOD and management for promoting convenient service delivery, which he said, is evidenced by the expansion of cash operating branches.

The Director of Operations Mr. William Atalyeba said having the cash branch outside the barracks brings services closer, gives free access to regulators and members of the public and lays a foundation for the proposed opening of WSACCO’s services to the public.

The colorful commissioning of WSACCO Mbarara branch today, was also attended by UPDF Senior and Junior Officers, militants, and local leaders, among others.