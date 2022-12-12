President Museveni has taken off from Harrods Aviation Luton Fixed Base Operator and is headed to Washington DC in USA for the US- Africa leaders’ Summit.

President Museveni left the Airport at 3:30pm, bringing his one -day working visit to United Kingdom to an end.

While in the UK, he met investors, UK government officials led by Lord Andrew Mitchel, the Minister for Development and Africa.

During his meeting with Mr Mitchel, President Museveni reiterated Uganda’s commitment to regional peace and stability, adding that the East African Community will remain a vital arbiter in the matters of the Democratic Republic of Congo until an amicable and lasting solution can be obtained.

President Museveni autographed his “Sowing the Mustard Seed” book for Mr. Mitchel and extended him an invite to Uganda where he said “they will have longer conversations” on Uganda and Africa.