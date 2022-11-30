President Yoweri Museveni will this Friday 2nd December, 2022 address the nation on health matters.

“The Presidential Press Unit – PPU wishes to inform the General Public that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces; Gen. (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will on, December 2, 2022, at 8:00pm Address the Nation on Health Matters,” the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Sandor Walusimbi said in a statement on Wednesday.

The address will be live on all Radio and TV Stations.

In his last national address on 26th November, 2022, President Museveni assured the general public that government had established a fully- fledged response to contain the spread of Ebola Virus Disease.

“Since the start of this outbreak in September 2022, the virus had attempted to move from Mubende, and Kassanda, to Kagadi, Bunyangabu, Kyegegwa, Wakiso, Kampala City, Masaka and Jinja. I am glad to note that we have been able to stop further spread in the districts of Masaka, Kyegegwa, Bunyangabu and Kagadi,” Gen Museveni said in a statement read for him by the Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo.

“We are very optimistic that the outbreak will come to an end in the coming months.”

The President also extended the lockdown in Mubende and Kassanda for more 21 days.

“Why another 21 days? This is the incubation period for Ebola. The districts of Mubende and Kassanda have only gone 13 and 15 days respectively without a case and there are twenty-three (23) people in quarantine in Mubende while in Kassanda there are 102 contacts under follow up. This situation is still fragile. Without completing 21 days as we saw with Mubende, a case can pop up anywhere,” he explained.

As of 26th November, 2022, 141 people had been confirmed positive for Ebola virus disease, 79 had recovered while 55 had succumbed to the disease.