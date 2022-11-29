A total of 40 police officers hailing from different police units have been equipped with skills in providing first aid in a two-day workshop held at Kabira Country Club in Bukoto, Kampala.

The workshop that ran from November 28th – 29th was officiated by the Director Human Resource Development. It was organized by Operations Underground RailRoad, an international organ dedicated to assisting in rescue efforts through extensive undercover work, partnering with Uganda Police Force and Kyampisi Childcare Ministries.

During the training, Police officers were skilled with knowledge of first aid for first responders, drawn from general duties and specialized police units.

These were trained in controlling mass bleeding, patient movement, respiration trauma, treatment of burns, handling of fractures, wound packing among other first aid skills.

The officers urged to be a multiplier effect, sharing the knowledge to other officers as they were also issued with first aid kits to be used to save lives while in the line of duty.