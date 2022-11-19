Buganda Land Board has been awarded by the Uganda National Land Forum for championing reforms on mailo land.

The institution has been recognised for its efforts of securing tenancy of people living on Buganda Kingdom by issuing to them titles on the land they possess through its programs like ‘Kyapa mu Ngalo’.

The award, handed over by Minister of housing and urban development Hon. Parsis Namuganza was received by the CEO of BLB Omuk.Simon Kabogoza.

While receiving the award, Omuk. Simon Kabaogoza expressed gratitude to the National Land Forum for recognizing the efforts of Buganda Land Board and pledged that BLB will continue to fight and promote the rights of vulnerable people especially women on land and also move forward with its numerous programs which enable people to secure their tenancy on land.

The National Land Forum bring together civil society organisations like OXFAM, UCOBAC, WORLD VISION, PELUM, FIDA, GIZ, and others which focus on land rights plus government land agencies and the ministry of lands and urban development.