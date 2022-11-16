President Yoweri Museveni has appointed new judges to the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal.

The appointed Supreme Court Judges include; Justices Christopher Madrama Izama, Stephen Musota and Elizabeth Musoke.

John Oscar Kihika, a legal director at the ruling party – National Resistance Movement, has been appointed judge of Court of Appeal.

The development has been confirmed by the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Sandor Walusimbi.

“The Presidential Press Unit -PPU wishes to inform the general public that H.E. the President has made appointments of new Judges. The names of the appointees have been forwarded to the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament for Vetting purpose,” Mr. Walusimbi said in a 16 November, 2022 statement.