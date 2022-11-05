Kyenjojo District officials, Adiga Aloyscious and Kalyebi Denis have been convicted and sentenced to 8 and 12 years imprisonment respectively on charges of forgery and uttering of false Documents.

They have also been ordered to pay UGX15M each as compensation to Government.

This was after the duo was found guilty by the Chief Magistrates Court, Kyenjonjo of forging appointment letters, posting instructions, and introductory letters purportedly signed by the Principal Human Resource Officer, Ministry of Education and Sports, and The Education Service Commission, to secure jobs as instructors at Nyamango Technical Institute in Kyenjojo district.

The officials were earlier arrested by police working together with the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.