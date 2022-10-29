The Deputy Resident City Commissioner Fort Portal City North Division, Allan Bamuha has flagged off the verification exercise for the Parish Development Model village enterprises across the division.

The event which took place at Butebe Parish headquarters North Division Fort Portal City opened doors into systematic verification of all village enterprises to strengthen the PDM program.

The exercise according to Bamuha is jointly being implemented by all Ward Agents who are PDM Focal persons at the Ward or Parish level. Various enterprise associations were recently formed, segmenting people according to their similar grassroot businesses they are engaged in.

“For those engaged in rearing e. g goats, cows, chicken etc were organized along that lane and are currently being verified according to the business enterprises they were registered under,” said Bamuha.

The goal of the Parish Development Model (PDM) is socio-economic transformation of the active poor in Uganda. It is based on improved productivity of households and enterprises at the parish level.

“It is after this verification exercise and being sure that indeed these village enterprises are in existence fully registered with real and active membership, that we shall hold Annual General Meetings to streamline the SACCOs boards,” said Bamuha.

According to Deputy RCC, no PDM money shall be disbursed erroneously before streamlining the lowest unit of village enterprises and clearly formed SACCOs.

“This will assist in avoiding conducting postmortem of the program in future,” said Bamuha.

“It is imperative that if the target active poor attain minimum income, it will enable them to afford basic human needs such as food, shelter, clothing, health care, and education and consequently a good life.”

PDM positions the Parish as the epicenter of multi-sectoral community development, planning, implementation, supervision and accountability. Secondly as the lowest reference unit for planning, budgeting and delivery of interventions to drive socio-economic transformation.