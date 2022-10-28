The territorial police in Kisoro district have launched investigations surrounding the shooting and injuring of 24-year-old, Indian.

ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson has identified the victim as Kunjaj Patel a businessman along Main Street in Kisoro municipality dealing in hardware items and an MTN main agent in Kisoro District.

It’s alleged that yesterday at around 2:00 pm at main street in Kisoro municipality, PC Gumizamu Elioda 21 years, a police officer attached to Nyakabande transit centre and a resident of the same place while with other civilians yet to be tracked, walked directly to Patel’s business shop whom they found there in and shot him in the chest and took off immediately after their heinous act.

Maate said that the police at the main station were alerted and immediately responded, in liaison with the civilian community, Gumizamu was intercepted and arrested with a police gun in a polythene bag.

Maate adds, that Gumizamu is apparently detained at Kisoro central police station under serious interrogation to establish the motive for his act.

He also confirmed that the victim is admitted at St. Francis hospital in Mutolere in critical condition due to over bleeding.

He asserted that the scene of crime was visited by the DPC Kisoro SP Musisi, D/ASP Uthman Magezi the D/CID, Kisoro k9 section and team who documented it and SMG riffle no. 565910464 was recovered.

A case of attempted murder has been registered at Kisoro central police station under reference number CRB 758/2022.