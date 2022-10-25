The Police in Mukono are investigating a fire outbreak that took place today Tuesday at about 1am at Salama School for the Blind in Luga Village , Ntanzi parish , Ntejeru Kisoga town council in Mukono district .

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the cause of the fire is currently unknown but so far 11 deaths as a result of the fire have been confirmed while six are in critical conditions and admitted at Herona Hospital in Kisoga.

“More details will be availed as soon as Possible,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement today.