Uganda’s prominent businessman Hamis Kiggundu alias Ham has built a vast business empire using his hard-earned money through legitimate means.

It is not the illicit way that is the only way to become affluent and this has become emblematic of Ham’s strategy to become deep-pocketed. It is not through fraud and neither does it encompass an avarice mindset.

It is through hard work (going an extra-mile in any area of interest), self belief coupled with a positive mental attitude, extra ordinary persistence, self discipline and being inner directed. Put short, it is a strategy based on reason as opposed to emotion. All these put together explain Ham’s amazing success in business and his rise to celebrity status.

“Emotions are a cancer in ones path to the road of prosperity in life, emotions defeat reason,” writes Ham in his famous book “Success and Failure Based on Reason and Reality”.

Again, he writes “We think to survive but reason to prosper in life, for one to draw the difference between the two requires reason”.

Born on February 10th 1984 in Kalungu,Masaka district to Haruna Segawa and Nakayiza Jalia, Kiggundu is also CEO of Ham Enterprises Uganda Limited. He says his major sources of funds for his business dealings at their infancy stages were loans from banks and other financial undertakings.

He has cemented a multi-million dollar empire through booming dealings in vast real estate holdings, hospitality, international trade, logistics and agro-processing, all hinged on one goal of promoting prosperity. He is also Uganda’s leading philanthropist mostly through his charity entity popularly known as Ham Foundation.

He has in turn used money acquired from his trade dealings to build more commercial buildings, luxury housing complexes which include a US$ 49 million redevelopment project whose works are ongoing on the magnificent Nakivubo stadium in Kampala.

“I want to do something that will not only grow my economic empire but contribute to the development of my country,” says Ham.

With that in mind, he has overseen an impressive shift towards revitalizing Uganda’s industrial base to international competitiveness, through the development of advanced integrated agro-processing industrial plants with a view of providing value addition to local and international consumption.

Through his agro-processing products including processed foods, vegetables and fresh fruits, Ham is poised to reap big from ready markets in SADC, Comesa, gulf states, America and the UK, earning him more billions of shillings.

He was named in March 2021 by the Forbes Magazine as one of Uganda’s wealthiest businessmen with an estimated net worth of US$ 870 million in assets and holdings, equaling to 3,139,908,200,000 Ugandan shillings.

Ham’s impressive innovative ideas have worked in tandem with efforts undertaken by the government of Uganda to out do the unemployment phenomenon.

With 75% of Uganda’s population below age 30, Ham’s innovative prospects are hinged on guaranteeing job creation and currently, his vast network of enterprises has created more than 7,000 jobs for Uganda’s youth according to estimates by the Forbes Magazine.

At the moment, Ham is seriously working on actualizing his dream of Ham Agro bank, in addition to agro-processing industry headquarters at his Akright Entebbe road based industrial complex.

In an effort to attract both national and international leisure goers, his agro-processing industry headquarters typically resemble America’s Presidential White House, confirming him a revolutionist in his quest to build personal fame and national prosperity.