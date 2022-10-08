Africa Water Solutions in partnership with Water School in Canada have built 300 rain harvesting water tanks in areas with limited access to piped water in Rubanda District.

The water tanks are part of the multi-million water and sanitation project that was launched in 2018, to provide access to safe water and promote hygiene in homesteads located in hard to reach areas in the District.

On Wednesday this week, the Rubanda District LC.5 Chairperson Ampeire Stephen Kasyaba accompanied by other top district officials made a tour in Rutooma Village, Mpungu Parish, Hamurwa Subcounty, to inspect the project activities , and made rounds of applause to the Africa Water Solutions and their development partners for the work done.

He also commended the locals and the area leadership for cooperating with the NGO while it implemented the project plan.

The Africa Water Solutions Program Facilitator Western Uganda, Moses Barugahare explained that during the project implementation they found out that most of the homes did not have lavatories, kitchens, compost pits and therefore, they provided additional funding to construct the bathrooms, and pit latrines.

Ignatius Tibategyeka, Veniste Byaruhanga and Annet Kyomuhendo, all residents of Rutooma Village represented the beneficiaries as they narrated hardships they faced before Africa Water Solutions came to their rescue.

They said they would travel long distances through the hills to fetch water from one river that cross their village, and at times they kept used water for future cleaning, to avoid frequent journeys to the only water source.

Chairman Kasyaba together with the Rubanda District RDC Lilian Ruteraho and Chief Administrative Officer Alex Kwizera asked the African Water Solutions and the developing partners to expand the water project to atleast more 50 villages where access to clean water was still a challenge.