Uganda Broadcasting Television’s Presenter and Public relations officer Mary Tumwikirize is now the President of Marine Association of Uganda.

On September 29th, the world commemorated the World Marine’s Day which falls on September 29th every year. This year’s theme was New technologies for greener shipping and in Uganda, the country had never celebrated the day since it has never been marked on the Uganda’s Calendar.

As the world commemorated World Marine Day, Uganda launched the Marine Association of Uganda that will lead the celebrations of the Marine Day in Uganda in September 29th 2023. The launch that took place at Portbell in Luzira on Delta 1 Vessel brought together dignitaries from Civil Aviation, UPDF Maritimes and Divers.

UBC TV’s Tumwikirize has always wanted to keep the memory of her father who was a marine in the early years but was killed by the waters.

According to Tumwikirize, launching the association was a dream come true and the day she will never get off her head is the day she launched something that is surely making her father happy wherever he is.

“ I thank all the members of the press, members from Civil Aviation, the UPDF and the divers who graced the occasion to the see the association open,” she said.

The Association will be one of the bodies that will work together with different stakeholders to fight the water accidents as the recent tragic accident was the one that claimed about 20 lives of Ugandans four years ago on MV Templar.

“We need to have a mechanism where we monitor all the travelers and water activities,” said Reverend Samuel Atabua the Chief Fire Officer at Civil Aviation.

He went also said that the issue of water safety should be taken very seriously and should be a starting point for Ugandans to improve image in the eyes of the locals and the international bodies.

At the end of the event, Divers from Civil Aviation and UDPF demonstrated to the guest how to save lives of people who get accidents on water and the best way to wear a life jacket when travelling on water.