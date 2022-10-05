Centenary Bank and Buganda Land Board have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enable seamless land title processing for the bank’s customers.

In this arrangement, Buganda Land Board will offer survey and title processing services for all bank customers that want Kyapa Loans from the central region.

Speaking at the MOU signing held at the bank’s head offices on Mapeera building, the Managing Director Centenary Bank Fabian Kasi recognized Buganda Land Board’s experience in the land management sector as one of the reasons they have sought their services.

“It’s a pleasure to have this MOU signing with Buganda Land Board as we work towards simplifying the life of our customers seeking to acquire land titles. This partnership will see both the bank and Buganda Land Board synergize in matters pertaining acquisition of land.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of Buganda Land Board Eng. Martin Kasekende appreciated Centenary bank for the vote of confidence in the organization’s capacity to handle all land-related matters.

“We consider our-selves a one-stop-centre on land matters because of our expertise in this sector that spans more than 28 years. We promise Centenary Bank and its many clients that we will not break their trust,” Kasekende said.

“This memorandum serves to concretize the longstanding relationship we have with Centenary Bank under the Lease Access Financing Initiative where people on Kabaka’s land acquire land titles not by paying a lumpsum but through affordable installments.”

According to Kasekende, Buganda Land Board now has a fully-fledged department that handles people on land other than Kabaka’s who are the main target of this new arrangement.

The event was officiated by the Buganda Lukiiko speaker Patrick Luwagga Mugumbule who represented the Katikkiro while the Director Land Management at the Ministry of Lands Naome Kabanda attended on behalf of the ministry.

Ms. Kabanda applauded Buganda Land Board for its professionalism in land management and promised government’s technical support in this new arrangement.