At least three Busia district officials are in police custody for alleged abuse of government funds. The suspects are George Mwidu, the Busia District engineer, his assistant, Sylvester Wabwire, and Titus Egesa, the Town clerk of Tiira town council.

The two engineers are accused of embezzling 30 million Shillings the district received under the Uganda Road Funds for the rehabilitation of three roads in Buyanga Sub-county in the last financial year.

The town clerk is accused of embezzling 40 million Shillings that district obtained from the Ministry of local government for the operationalization of Tiira town council. The trio was arrested on the orders of Busia Resident District Commissioner, Michael Kibwika to help police investigations into the missing funds.

According to Kibwika, the suspects failed to give proper accountability on how the money was spent.

Emmanuel Wejuli and John Sande from Buyanga Subcounty welcomed the decision made by the RDC to apprehend the suspects, saying that they are suffering due to the poor road network in the area.

Stephen Mugeni Wasike, the Busia district LC V chairperson says that the theft of government funds by technocrats in the district has become rampant thereby frustrating service delivery in the area.

The suspects were still in custody at Busia central police station by the time of publishing their story.