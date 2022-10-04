President Yoweri Museveni has promoted Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to the rank of General.

The President also appointed Maj Gen Muhanga Kayanja as the new UPDF Chief of Land Forces, replacing Gen. Muhoozi. Kaynaja who is the field commander of Operation Shujaa in DRC, has on the other hand been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

According to Chimpreports news website, the First Son will however retain his position as Senior Presidential Advisor in charge of Special Operations.

Gen. Muhoozi has served as Commander Land Forces for less than two years.

The changes come on the back of criticism directed at Muhoozi, who said on Monday that the UPDF could breach Kenya’s territorial sovereignty with ease by capturing Nairobi.

Gen Muhoozi said that it would not take him two weeks to enter Kenya, capture Nairobi and make the city a part of Uganda’s territory.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, two weeks to capture Nairobi,” he said on Twitter yesterday.