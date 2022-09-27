The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has lauded Maj. Tom Magambo for transforming the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) through professional trainings.

The Hon. Minister made the revelation while meeting AIGP Magambo at the former’s Office in Kampala on Tuesday. The meeting was aimed at discussing how best the RDCs can work with the CID office to fulfill their mandate.

Hon Babalanda said the CID Director has managed to achieve such fundamental change because he is a very practical officer.

” I request that we jointly improve the working relationship between the district CIDs and the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) / Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) which has had many challenges. I seek for your support in cases of corruption at district level where we are facing challenges due to poor working relationship between the police and RDCs/RCCs,”Hon. Babalanda remarked.

On his part, AIGP Magambo disclosed that he has set up a complaints desk where RDCs/RCCs will lodge their grievances.

AIGP Magambo informed Hon. Babalanda that the desk will manage complaints raised by the RDCs/RCCs about the CIDs and also about the RDCs/RCCs who interfere with police investigations.

“The CID will be able to handle and respond to those complaints and action will be taken,” the Director assured.

AIGP Magambo also called for good working relations between the RDCs/RCCs and his office.

He said the rapport between the two offices was very vital since they all have a common vision and mission, which is to serve and protect Ugandans.

” The CID and RDCs have one mission. We should not work in isolation. Our Hon. Minister has always tipped us on how to build synergies and how we should coordinate at all levels for a common goal. It is very important to keep track of the guidance she has given us,” AIGP Magambo noted.

He added that the good thing was that one of the roles of the RDCs fall in line with that of CID under Police; that’s ensuring that there’s law and order in the country.

” The RDC being the Chairperson of the District Security Committee, they spend time with security agencies like Police to discuss specific things they should do ensure security and harmony and this is achieved through good working relations.”