President Yoweri Museveni will tomorrow Wednesday 28th September address the nation on the outbreak of Ebola in Uganda.

According to the Presidential Press Unit- PPU, the presidential address will start at 8:00pm and it will be live on all radio and TV stations across the country.

During the same national address, President Museveni will also talk about other issues of national importance.

“Accordingly, the Uganda Communications Commissions is hereby

called upon to communicate to all the media houses across the country to air this address,” PPU said in a statement dated 27th September, 2022.

The President’s address comes at a critical time when cases of Ebola infections have risen across districts in the country, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and suspected deaths to 23.

Ebola is an infectious and frequently fatal disease marked by fever and severe internal bleeding, spread through contact with infected body fluids by a filovirus (Ebola virus).

Uganda declared an Ebola outbreak last Tuesday after a case of the relatively rare Sudan strain was detected in the country’s Mubende district.

The virus has now spread to neighboring Kyegegwa and Kassanda districts, with the Health Ministry reporting that cumulative cases had risen to 36, including confirmed and probable cases. No cases have been detected in the capital city Kampala.