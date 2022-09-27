One person has died while two others are nursing critical injuries sustained in a robbery in Bukedea Petro City Petrol Station on Sunday night.

Information from the Police indicates that the attackers first snatched a gun from the security guard deployed at the petrol station and used it to execute their mission.

Oscar Gregg Ageca, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman says that the assailants shot at three staff working at the petrol station before fleeing with their mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money.

Ageca identifies the victims of the shooting as Ivan Masete, the security guard at the station, Tom, a pump attendant and Dan Esipan the manager of the station.

He said that the manager succumbed to the injuries on his way to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

Ageca said that the two other staff are admitted at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital with serious injuries.

According to Ageca, the Police have arrested a soldier, Lawrence Otingole of the 41st Battalion in Moroto. He adds that the assailants abandoned the gun used in the aggravated robbery.

“We ask and seek for calm as investigations are underway and ask the public not to try and access the incident scene as it is cordoned off and access limited to those concerned with the investigative process”, he said.