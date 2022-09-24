President Yoweri Museveni on Friday received the visiting Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China; H.E. Xue Bing, who called on him at State House Entebbe.

The special envoy who was on his last leg of his tour to the countries of Eritrea, Djibouti and Sudan in the Horn of Africa, was accompanied by the Ambassador of China to Uganda, H.E. Zhang Lizhong.

Mr. Xue Bing who is based in Beijing, China hailed the existing cordial relations between China and Uganda and expressed the need to strengthen further the economic cooperation between the two countries especially in the area of Infrastructure Development.

He also cited the Health Sector; adding that China will continue to provide Uganda with COVID-19 vaccine support.

On the side of Agriculture; the special envoy H.E. Xue Bing announced his country’s readiness to support the Osukuru Fertilizer Project in Tororo. He also recommended the opening of passenger and cargo flights between the two countries.

He proposed the setting up of bamboo and mushroom projects in Uganda and to train Ugandans on how to make various products from bamboo.

President Museveni on his part welcomed the envoy to Uganda and praised the cordial relations existing between Uganda and China describing the relations as a very clear story since the 1950s and 60s that is premised on fraternity and mutual support.

“The relation between Uganda, Africa and China has been excellent since the 1960’s. China supported African freedom fighters in the 1950s’. Therefore, the story between China and Uganda as well as Africa is very clear. It is based on fraternity and mutual support,” he observed.

President Museveni also commended China for the development projects established in the country citing the infrastructure projects such as the Mandela National Stadium Namboole and the Osukuru project that is very important for the production of fertilizers needed in the agricultural sector.