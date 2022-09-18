Wazalendo SACCO(WSACCO), yesterday donated 12 computer sets to 03 Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces – UPDF units as a way of giving back to the community under its Corporate Social Responsibility function.

While handing over the items on behalf of the CEO Col Joseph Freddy Onata, the Director of Operations Mr. William Atalyeba appreciated the WSACCO Board of Directors for prioritizing members’ needs. “The donation is made in furtherance of Cooperatives principle number 7 – Concern for the community”, Mr. Atalyeba noted.

He further said that under the WSACCO’s CSR function, the BOD made the donation in order to support the units and ease their operations. “Through our CSR function, we have been able to give back to the community in which we operate. We have also been able to touch the lives of our members in appreciation of their continued support,” said Mr. Atalyeba.

The Units which received the computers included; 4Division Headquarters- Gulu, 3 Division Moroto and Military Police Training School Masindi.

Speaking on behalf of the units that received the donations, Maj Innocent Ahishakikiye who represented the Commandant Military Police Training School Masindi Col Amon Kagina, extended his gratitude towards WSACCO leadership for the donation of computers which he said will simplify their office work. “This is a privilege to us who have been able to receive the items among other UPDF Divisions, we shall protect, utilize and guard these computers jealously.” Maj Ahishakikiye stressed.

Maj Nathan Nabimanya the Manager WSACCO Gulu Branch received the computers on behalf of 4Division commander Brig Gen Bonny Bamwiseki while the donation for 3Division Moroto was received by Warrant Officer Class 1 Jimmy Onyuthfa.

Present to witness the donation ceremony were the Head Operations Maj Julius Niragire, the Admin WSACCO Maj Jackson Mugyenyi and other senior staff at WSACCO Headquarters Kiwatule – Kampala.