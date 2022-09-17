National Unity Platform (NUP) Principal Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi wine is on the spot again; this time for tarnishing Uganda’s reputation on the international scene.

Kyagulanyi is accused of what the foreign ministry calls deliberate image assassination of Uganda, through his derogatory comments directed at government during his trips a broad.

He is largely held responsible for uttering derisive remarks and spreading propaganda against the government of Uganda, something which the foreign ministry says scares away tourists and foreign investors from launching impressive establishments in the country.

Note should be taken that Wine flew out of the country a few days ago to Europe, and is currently transversing major cities of Ukraine like Kiev, Bucha, and others which were devastated as a result of heavy Russian bombardment, as a way of expressing solidarity and empathizing with authorities in Kiev.

State Minister for foreign affairs Hon. Henry Okello Oryem noted that the leadership in Kampala is deeply alarmed by Wine’s blabbermouth attitude, leading to his irresponsible utterances against Uganda, which has greatly soaked the country’s image in ‘political mud’.

Hon. Oryem said Kyagulanyi’s act of talking irresponsibly against Uganda does not only hurt the government in power, but also the population in general, since the state is meant to loose cricial investments because such remarks scare away investors and tourists.

“Bobi Wine is free to travel anywhere in the world, it is his freedom, however it is very unfortunate that in his trips abroad, he undermines efforts by government of Uganda to bring prosperity and development to the people of Uganda, undermines efforts of investors to come to Uganda and invest in Uganda, the youth to get employment, it would be very unfortunate if he deliberately tries to destroy the peace and security and the development that the people of Uganda today are enjoying,” said Minister Oryem.

Hon. Oryem added that much as Bobi Wine met and empathized with Ukrainian leaders on top of being blabbermouthed, Uganda will not change her neutral stance regarding the Russia-Ukraine military conflict.

“Our foreign policy is very clear in terms of the situation in Ukraine, we continue to be neutral to ensure that our national interests are protected, we will not take any side, and if he is an aspiring leader of Uganda and chooses to take one side, I think he better comes to ministry of foreign affairs and we teach him what foreign policy is about,” Minister Oryem advised Bobi Wine.

Shadow minister for Information, also Woman MP for Mityana district Hon. Joyce Bagala said her boss is just straightforward and during his trips a broad, he talks bluntly, and points out the reality about the political situation in Uganda, something she said authorities in Kampala wants hidden to the world.

“I am not aware of any false statements he uttered, when someone talks the truth, I think there is no problem with that, when someone says citizens continue to be detained under trumped up charges, then he/she has not lied, when such a person talks about abuse of human rights, the whole world is seeing……many citizens have disappeared mysteriously, others have been detained for a considerable period of time without trial……,” remarked Hon. Bagala.

She added that if government is proud of its actions of blatantly violating the law through arbitrary arrests, detentions without trial, forced disappearances, it should not be scared of being exposed on the international scene.

Bobi Wine has been largely criticized most especially by ruling sympathizers for making unpleasant remarks against government while abroad, which they say turnish Uganda’s image.

His actions have been dubbed a ‘political stunt’ by some analysts, while others contend he is an agent of western powers.