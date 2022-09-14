The First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, has stressed that leaders fighting the Nyege Nyege festival are economic saboteurs, who don’t wish any good for Busoga sub region.

The festival is slated for tomorrow at the Itanda falls in Butagaya Sub County in Jinja district.

While representing President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, at the eighth coronation anniversary of the Kyabazinga of Busoga, HRH William Wilberforce K Nadiope Gabula IV yesterday Tuesday, Kadaga who is also the Kamuli District Woman MP stressed that Nyege Nyege is the only festival which earns both direct and indirect incomes for traders within Busoga sub region and canceling it will definitely cripple their economy.

Kadaga who doubles as the Minister in charge of East African affairs noted that the festival has already attracted thousands of foreign revelers, who have since pitched camp at the different hotels within Busoga sub region, Buikwe and Kayunga districts respectively ahead of the festival.

She further argued that Uganda is a morally an upright country and it is impossible for responsible authorities to approve immorality festivals aimed at degenerating the cultural values of society.

Without mentioning names, Kadaga stressed that it would be totally unfair for political leaders to agitate for the cancellation of Nyege Nyege, yet similar festivals are carried out in the different parts of the country unchallenged.

She further challenged leaders to use their platforms in promoting the economic interests of Busoga, rather than sabotaging them.

Kadaga however says that the mixed reactions being peddled by different leaders against the Nyege Nyege concept, have instead created curiosity within the wider public domain, which has in turn rallied more formally uninterested individuals, to flock the festival on presumed exploration and a fact finding mission.

Meanwhile, HRH Gabula rallied his subjects to embrace the pillars of agriculture, education and accountability, as the major means of bettering their livelihoods.