His Excellence, President Dr William Samoei Ruto, I wish to welcome you back from the long campaigns, the August 9th elections and the legal election battle at the Supreme Court of Kenya. Your Victory declared by IEBC had been contested by your arch rival Rt. Hon Raila Amollo Odinga even before election elections. Ideally, we weren’t suprised when he logged a petition at the apex court neither are we shocked with his conduct after the rulling of the Supreme Court. To cut the long story short, the Supreme Court vindicated the IEBC of the elections it organised and held.

Allow me congratulate you upon becoming the 5th democratically elected president of Kenya under a transparent multiparty system. This however marks a new journey in your life together with your deputy president Rigathi Gachagua. You ought begin work immediately you assume office on the 13th September. You inherit a cash constrained nation, 6M unemployed youths, a broken and unmotivated public service, an ethenicaly sensitive nation and above all a population with all its hope in your new administration.

H.E, you clearly stated this victory belongs to the mama mbogas, the Boda Boda riders, the beba-bebas basically ordinary Kenyans that worked hard, supported and ensured you won this election. These represent majority taxpayers yet the least beneficiaries from government resource allocations. You need to not forget these hustlers whom you passionately associate with. They were victimised, and scanderlised for supporting you. All they need is you to create an economically friendly atmosphere that will guarantee economic prosperity.

Together with your deputy, you formed a formidable Kenya kwanza team. The public service needs motivation, descent salaries, better housing facilities, and a reasonable retirement package. Let you not forget the humble contribution of these busy bees that work day and night to ensure Kenyans are well attended to.

H.E the outgoing administration had implemented subsidies on essentials like unga, maragwere, fuel, electricity and salt. We wish to know if this continues with your administration though we pray that you continue to give subsidies because the wanainchi you represent are financially constrained.

As said beforee, your slated to inherit an ethnically divided nation due to the highly contested election especially one that your boss chose to openly support your rival over you. We thank you for affirming you will not seek vengeance to your tormentors but treat them with dignity because Kenya belongs to all Kenyans.

That’s a step in the right direction towards seeking peace in this sensitive moment when some expect you to act unexpectedly. Africa prays God enables you to accommodate all the people of Kenya because your now a father to all Kenyans.

HE, their is yet another issue that disturbs African leaders once they ascend to power that I wish to bring to your attention. The issue of patronage, loyality, and how to reward your cadres. Whilst appreciating our kingpins is adequate, it’s important you reward them with positions they have capacity to serve. Also remember to honour the Kenya kwanza coalition agreements you made with other partys.

The East African Community welcomes you and looks forward to your good leadership in developing and integrating this region and Africa at large.

The writer is a commentator on the political social economic affairs of Africa.

Can be reached on

0758079362/0780126465