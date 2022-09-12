The Sheema South County legislator Hon. Elijah Dickens Mushemeza has encouraged communities to learn how to forgive and forget so that they can work together for development.

Hon. Elijah was giving his speech at the official opening of public toilets in Kitagata town council, Sheema district donated by National water and sewerage corporation (NWSC).

The legislator who was the chief guest observed that at first, there was pulling of ropes between the Town council officials and the hot springs Management on a location where the toilet was to be constructed.

He urged people to always stand in a position of appreciating development in their areas not fighting them yet they can benefit many.

The National Water and Sewerage corporation (NWSC) Manager Sheema area Shine Bony confirmed to our reporter that the project is one way of giving back to the community and he’s optimistic that it will help to promote general sanitation in the area.

The area NWSC Manager also said that they are constructing another fully stalled toilet around Kabwohe town Sheema district also intended at improving Sanitation in community.

The toilet was officially handed over to the district officials led by the District Chairperson Jemimah Buhanda who in her words appreciated National Water and Sewerage corporation (NWSC) for thinking about giving back to the community something that will increase cooperation within the area.

Beneficiaries said that the toilet will promote hygiene at the hot spring and also cried to the government to forge ways of supporting Development of the “KITAGATA HOT SPRING” which they say at times attracts Tourists.