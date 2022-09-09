Several families displaced by Wednesday mudslides in Kasika, Rukoki Sub County in Kasese District have appealed for food relief. 15 people died and seven others were injured following mudslides triggered by heavy rains.

According to the district rapid assessment report, more than 1,000 house people were affected by the mudslides.

Joyce Biira whose house was destroyed by the mudslides says that since Wednesday, she has spent nights in the open. She adds that she is uncertain of where to go since there is no camp for the displaced people.

Chris Mugisa a resident says that they are currently relying on food from good Samaritans in the community. According to Mugisa, families that lost relatives and property are traumatized and need psychosocial support.

Joseph Kule Musoro, the Chairperson of LCII Kigoro Parish warned that the humanitarian situation could worsen in the coming days if no support comes through. He says, about 20 families are stranded and lack latrines and water points.

Serapio Baluku who has sought refuge at Kasika Catholic Church says that they are yet to receive assistance despite the many promises by district leaders. He says that the victims lack moral support, food, and clothing which is putting their lives at further risk.

Joachim Musokwire, urged well-wishers to assist the victims with building materials and financial support so that they can resettle. Musokwire says the Catholic Church which is also near collapse is small to accommodate all the displaced people.