Steven Muwaya, the Bugembe Internal Security Officer in Jinja City spent the night behind bars at Jinja Central Police Station over allegations of concealing vital intelligence information about criminal gangs within his area.

Muwaya was picked up on Wednesday as part of the ongoing crackdown on criminal gangs in Jinja city and Jinja district. The gang members are suspected to have actively participated in the murder of businesswoman and female weight lifter, Prossy Nyanga on September 3, 2022.

Muwaya was picked up a day after the arrest of the Budhumbuli East cell LC1 chairperson, Waiswa Matende on allegations of conniving with criminal gangs to wreak havoc in Jinja city and playing a key role in Nyanga’s murder. Security authorities accuse Muwaya of deliberately providing them with diversionary information about the criminal gang members and tipping them off whenever security tries to pursue them.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, James Mubi, says that Muwaya’s deliberate misinformation was derailing police efforts to weed out criminal elements in Bugembe, Mafubira, and Kakira. He says that they received information from informers who have been feeding Muwaya with information about the criminal gang that he was a double agent prompting his arrest.

Mubi also confirmed the arrest of Hamidu Musika, the LC 1 chairperson of Wanyange lake village in Kakira town council in Jinja district for aiding and coordinating the escape of serial criminals to distant islands scattered across Lake Victoria.

Mubi further says that other 145 suspected criminal gang leaders were arrested from the areas of Bugembe, Kakira, Mafubira, Nakabango, and Buwenge town council. The suspects are in custody at Jinja central police station pending a screening exercise.