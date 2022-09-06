Police have arrested city socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa over Shs1.6bn theft.

“We wish to inform the public that the Directorate of Crime Intelligence has arrested, a one Olimu Charles Sipapa, who was on the Police wanted list, for an alleged Aggravated Robbery, which occurred at the home of Jacob Arok, in Kawuku-Bunga, on the night of 28.08.2022,” Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that arrangements are in place to hand Sipapa over to the Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID task team at Kampala Metropolitan Police, for further interview and court action.

“The police leadership has commended the tireless efforts of the CID and CI task teams in arresting and helping to bring the suspect to justice. This now brings the number of suspects arrested to five.

Any new developments shall be communicated accordingly,” Enanga revealed.

Yesterday, police launched a manhunt for Sipapa for allegedly robbing USD 429,000 (about 1.64 billion Shillings) from a South Sudan national Jacob Arok.

The said money was stolen during a robbery at Arok’s home in Bunga, Makindye Division in the wee hours of August 28th. The attackers who, according to CID detectives used chloroform also varnished with four iPhones, two Apple laptops, a Dell laptop and gold jewellery.

In the aftermath, Arok filed a case of robbery at Kabalagala Police Division indicating that he did not know when exactly the robbers accessed his house, but his valuables had been taken by the time he woke up. A subsequent search by criminal and cyber teams located the iPhone cloud signals in Kityo close, Buwate village, in Kira Municipality.

Enanga said that the said home belongs to Sipapa who was not present at the time. When the house was searched, in the presence of Sipapa’s wife Shamirah Nakiyimba, the detectives uncovered some of the items that had been robbed from Arok’s home including money amounting to USD 70,000.

As police searched the home, Sipapa was in his home district Tororo where he was seen distributing money afterwards. They arrested four suspects including the wife.

Police also recovered a Jeep and an Audi vehicle that was being resprayed from white to red colour.