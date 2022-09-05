Police in Rubanda district have registered a sudden death report of 68 year old man.

Eriya Kacanca Besigomwe, a mutwa by tribe resident of Rutegyengyeri village Nyamatembe ward, Kacerere town council in Rubanda district, suddenly died while eating food.

Preminary investigations indicate that Kacanca visited a friend with waragi (local brew) and sat in a chair that was in a building under construction . It’s reported that his friend had a party .

The deceased kept on sipping waragi as he waited for food.

At around 1pm, when some invited guests from far arrived, food was served and Kacanca opted to isolate himself and decided to have his meal in the same building under construction where upon eating half of the food on the plate, it allegedly choked him before he started coughing. Later at around 2pm,he breathed his last.

According to the Kigezi regional Police spokesperson Elly Master, relevant exhibits which included the bottle of waragi, part of the food that he was eating and a mouth swab have been collected.