Eskom Uganda has injected shs6.84 billion in the replacement of three generator transformers for the units 3,5 and 6 that have reached their useful operation time.

The outdated generator transformers have been in operation since 1954 without being replaced.

The Managing Director of Eskom Uganda, Ms Thozama Gangi while commissioning the generator transformers on Thursday at Nalubaale Power plant said there is a need for constant investment to keep the power plant operating at its optimum capacity.

Ms Gangi explained that the generator transformers were first installed in 1954 and to avoid future breakdown of any of them, it is very important to arrest such occurrences by ensuring they are put in better condition.

“The transformers replaced had reached their end of useful time and they could not be effectively serviced due to unavailability of spares on the markets. These new generator transformers will ensure power generated at Nalubaale Power Station can effectively and reliably be evacuated to the grid,”said Ms Gangi.

Ms Gangi said with about shs205b investment that Eskom has put in both Nalubaale and Kiira Power Stations in maintenance since march this year, Ugandans should be assured of constant power generation supply without any load shedding.

The Acting Technical Director Eskom Uganda, Eng. Daniel Oluga said the expected life performance lifespan of the transformers is 35 years but with regular routine maintenance it can extend to 50 years; acknowledging that as they age the insulation weakens and requires replacement to withstand system faults.

Eng Oluga said the new installed transformers are unique in a way that they do not use water for regulating heat but use air(fans) unlike the old ones that at times the oil gets into water and interferes with the system, it also consumes less power for its operations.

Nalubaale Power Station has 10 generation units ,each of them is linked to a transformer, four of these steps up power from 11kv to 33kv while the remaining 6 step-up power from 11kv to 132kv for transmission to the grid as other unit generators are also undergoing maintenance.