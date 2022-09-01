President Yoweri Museveni yesterday met and held discussions with the former President of Ireland, H.E Mary Robinson, who made a courtesy call on him at State House, Entebbe.

H.E Robinson is in Uganda for discussions related to climate change and to witness Uganda’s climate solutions that increase resilience of communities and address adaptation, loss and damage ahead of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP27, to be held this November in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

President Museveni welcomed H.E Robinson to Uganda and encouraged her to visit the countryside to appreciate the beauty and the good climate of the Pearl of Africa.

He informed her that his Government has embarked on efforts to restore the environment, especially keeping all water catchment areas intact to avoid effects that come with long drought seasons.

H.E Robinson was accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Water and Environment led by the line minister, Hon. Sam Cheptoris and the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Alfred Okot Okidi.

Ms. Robinson is the first woman President of Ireland, a former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and Chair of The Elders.

She is a passionate advocate for gender equality, women’s participation in peace-building, human dignity and climate justice.