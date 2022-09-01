A witch doctor is in custody at Mbale City Central Police Station accused of kidnapping and sacrificing a five-year-old boy. The suspect is 30-year-old Jamada Isiko, a resident of Cisse cell in Namatala ward in Mbale City Industrial division.

He was picked up on Wednesday on a tip-off from the area LC I Chairperson, Abed Gumono. According to Gumono, the minor’s father, Lukman Musamba reported to him about the disappearance of his boy, which happened three weeks back.

Musamba suspected that his son could have been sacrificed by the suspect after being tipped off by one of his neighbors. According to Gumono, he mobilized locals and alerted the police, which stormed Isiko’s shrine and compelled him to disclose the whereabouts of the missing minor.

Isiko pleaded guilty and led them to a nearby sugar cane plantation where the minor’s decomposing body was retrieved from a shallow grave with missing parts. Angry residents attempted to descend on the suspect but they were stormed by the police, who whisked him off to Mbale Central Police Station.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson, says that the suspect faces murder charges once their investigations are complete.