Pastor Dr. Moses Ndimukika Maka has been elected as the new Archbishop /President of the Seventh-day Adventist Church-Uganda Union Mission.

The Uganda Union Mission comprises Central Uganda Conference; and the Eastern Uganda, North Buganda, Northern Uganda, Rwenzori, Southwestern Uganda, West Buganda, and Western Uganda Fields.

Dr. Maka who replaces Pastor Daniel Matte, was elected from Kenya, in an exercise that was supervised by Pastor Dr. Ruguri M. Blasious, the East and Central Africa Division President, whose territory covers 11 countries: Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somaria,South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

Dr. Maka’s Factfile:

Before being elected new Archbishop of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Uganda, Dr. MAKA has been serving as the Executive Secretary of Uganda Union Mission.

He was born to Mr. Erizephan Ndimukika and Mrs. Lovisa Tibalwa of Buwagi, Budondo, Jinja District, on 13th June, 1969.

Church Service and Employment:

– Ordained Minister

– Has served for 27 years since 1995

– Has served as Church Pastor and District Leader. He started his ministry at Jinja Central SDA Church, and later served at Iganga, Busei, as the Church District leader.

– Theology Lecturer, Bugema University

– Principal and Director, Bugema University, Kampala Campus.

– Executive Secretary, Uganda Union

Education Background:

– PhD, Theology, Sahmyook University, Seoul, Korea

– MA Theology, Newbold College, England

– BTh, Spicer Adventist University, India

– Bugema Adventist Secondary School, Kampala

He is married to Janet Maka and the couple has four children together.