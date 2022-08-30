The UPDF Deputy Commander Land Forces (D/CLF) Maj Gen Sam Okiding on Monday embarked on the inspection of all on-going construction projects at various Units and Formations.

He is being accompanied by different Officers and Militants in charge of different duties within the UPDF composition.

While at 302 Brigade Headquarters in Kyangwali Hoima District, Maj Gen Okiding commended Officers and Militants for sustaining peace and security throughout the country.

He urged them to preserve discipline, teamwork and hardwork as they execute their duties and responsibilities.

Maj Gen Okiding noted that the UPDF leadership is determined to improve the welfare of troops through the renovation of old buildings and construction of new ones that can propel the identity of a modern, efficient and professional force.

“If your welfare is bad, you cannot do good. That’s why the leadership is determined to improve everything in the forces,” he explained.

The D/CLF cautioned all troops at the various construction sites to use the available scarce resources sparingly.

The on-going construction sites are found at: 302 Brigade Kyangwali Barracks, in Hoima, Field Artillery Division Masindi, 409 Brigade in Bondo, Arua, 403 Brigade Matanyi in Napak, and 507 Brigade Acholi Pii in Pader District.

Other projects to be scaled up will include: construction of administration blocks, Health Center 1Vs, Quarters for Brigade Commanders, logistics stores and armouries and water and solar power supplies, among others.