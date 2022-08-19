A total of 82 police officers 63 (ASPs) from Traffic and 19 (AIPs) from the Inspectorate of Vehicles (IOV) yesterday completed a two and a half months induction course in Traffic and Inspectorate of Vehicles at CID headquarters, Kibuli.

The 19 (AIPs) have been assessed and certified by Directorate of Industrial Training, Ministry of Education and Sports as qualifying vehicle inspection technicians.

During the two and ahalf months course, the officers were taken through Crime scene management, knowledge on accident scene investigations, traffic offences, integration of science in traffic investigations, application of relevant traffic laws and regulations, leadership skills, customer care, community policing and diversity at the workplace.

They were further taken through practical lessons/sessions like how to issue EPS tickets using the EPS computer.

The Director, Human Resource Development, AIGP Godfrey Golooba, presided over the closing ceremony and urged the officers to put the knowledge and skills acquired to improve road safety and deliver quality services.

He urged the officers to desist from engaging in any acts of corruption, bribery and indiscipline.

The main aim of the course was to enhance traffic officers’ capabilities in managing road safety.