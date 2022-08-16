The Namayingo Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Sulaiman Ogajo Baraza has passed on.

Mr. Baraza breathed his last from Mulaga National Referral Hospital on Tuesday morning 16th August, 2022. He had been battling diabetes and high blood pressure.

The sad development has been confirmed by the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda.

The Minister described the late Baraza as a respected opinion leader who greatly contributed to the development of Uganda.

“I regret to announce the death of Mzee Barasa Ogajo Sulaiman -RDC Namayingo, who has passed on today at Mulago. He was a respected opinion leader who contributed greatly in the struggle for a free Uganda. Our prayers are with family and friends. Inalillahi wainailaihi rajiun,”Mrs Babalanda tweeted today.

Mr. Baraza becomes the second RDC to die this month.

On 3rd August, 2022, Hajji Nsereko Mutumba, who was the Kayunga RDC passed on.

The news of Hajji Mutumba’s death was confirmed by the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Faruk Kirunda who described the late as a respected opinion leader who worked for peace and unity.

“The death of Hajji Nsereko Mutumba, the RDC Kayunga, is a big blow. A respected opinion leader, he worked for peace, unity, and development among Ugandans. His absence will be deeply felt. Inalillahi wainailaihi rajiun,”Mr Kirunda said in a tweet.

Before becoming RDC, Hajj Mutumba served as Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Spokesperson.

May the deceased Souls Rest In Eternal Peace.