Jesca Eriyo, a board member of Uganda Security Printing Company (USPC) has passed on.

Born on August 26, 1969, Mrs. Eriyo died on Friday 12th, 2022 from MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas, United States, where she has been receiving cancer treatment.

The sad development has been confirmed by the Minister for Presidency Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda. UPSC falls under the Presidency Ministry and its entirely supervised by the line-Minister.

“I regret to announce the death of a member of the Board of USPC, former Minister of State for Environment, and Dep. Sec. Gen. EAC, Hon. Jesca Eriyo, who has died in Texas, USA. Our prayers are with family and friends. MHSRIEP!” Hon. Babalanda tweeted on Friday.

Hon. Eriyo is also a former legislator, Cabinet Minister and Deputy Secretary General of the East African Community.

The late politician was first diagnosed with cancer in September 2019.

After rounds of chemotherapy and other treatments for three months at the hospital, there were improvements, but later Mrs. Eriyo developed complications. The cancer had also reached an advanced in stage.

May Hon. Eriyo’s Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.