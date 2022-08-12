Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe has been reappointed as Makerere University Vice Chancellor.

The development has been confirmed by Yusuf Kiranda, the University Secretary on 12th August, 2022.

“Following the provisions of section 31(4) of the Universities and other tertiary Institutions Act, 2001 (as amended), and on the recommendation of the University council, the Chancellor has reappointed Professor Barnabas Nawangwe for a second five-year term as Vice Chancellor of Makerere University with immediate effect,” Mr Kiranda said.

“We express our deepest gratitude to the Chancellor and the University Council for recognizing Professor Nawangwe’s distinguished service and granting him the opportunity to serve another term as we celebrate 100 years.”

Prof. Nawangwe was first appointed Makerere University Vice Chancellor in 2017.

Prof. Nawangwe is the 11th Vice Chancellor of Makerere University since the University was established as an autonomous institution in 1970.

Nawangwe replaced Prof. John Ddumba-Ssentamu after expiry of his five year term of service from 1st September, 2012-31st August, 2017.