The Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, His Grace Paul Ssemogerere, has highly commended President Yoweri Museveni for his good leadership and support to the Catholic Church in Uganda.

“Your Excellency, I thank you very much for the services you are offering to our nation as well as your support to the Catholic Church in Uganda and Kampala Archdiocese in particular,” Archbishop Ssemogerere said.

The Archbishop made the remarks today when he paid a courtesy call on the President at State House, Entebbe.

Archbishop Ssemogerere acknowledged the President’s support towards the refurbishment of Namugongo Martyrs’ Shrine and asked for continued support for its completion.

On the other hand, President Museveni advised the Catholic Church leadership to set up an endowment that will generate funds that will be used to cater for the elderly at Bakateyamba in Nalukolongo, Kampala City.

“It would be better to get them an endowment for self-reliance,” the President advised.

Archbishop Ssemogerere was accompanied by Bishop Augustine Kasujja who had just returned from the Vatican after 42 years in diplomatic service and Hon. Nyamahunge Keziah Freda, the Senior Presidential Advisor- Kampala Metropolitan Affairs.