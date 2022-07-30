A concerned citizen has petitioned the Kagadi grade one magistrate’s court and the Kibale Chief Magistrates court over the presence of a notorious conman at Court.

Jim Reeves Turyamureebe of Kamata A village, Pachwa parish in Pachwa Sub County in Kibale district western Uganda accuses a suspected conman, a one Magezi Mubarak of constantly extorting money from people who usually attend court to seek justice.

In the letter addressed to the Chief Magistrate’s courts and copied to the Judicial Service Commission, the inspector of courts and others, Turyamureebe described Magezi as a non court staff, who doesn’t work in any law firm, but earns from conning innocent people who come to seek justice by soliciting millions of money at the expense of court.

According to Turyamureebe, Magezi’s dirty tricks have resulted into miscarriage of justice and has since tainted the name if the judiciary.

“His continued presence at Kagadi court has robbed a thousand of innocent litigants and character assassination of the judiciary, ” Turyamureebe wrote.

Turyamureebe asked the court to investigate the presence of Magezi on court premises and possibly take action.