The Kisoro district Chief Administrative officer, Hajji Badru Mayanja has vowed to deal with his sub county staff that will fail to implement the presidential directive on wetland restoration.

Mayanja sounded the warning on Wednesday at the Kisoro district council hall while addressing councillors and his staff from the production and environment offices during an orientation on wetland restoration project by an official from the ministry of water and environment.

The orientation is ongoing in 24 districts of the Eastern and South western parts of the country with a major aim of creating awareness among target communities on how to restore and sustainably manage wetlands to reduce risks of climate change posed on livelihoods.

According to Mayanja, some people have misquoted the president that Kigezi region is allowed to freely use swamps which is harmful. He says that it is criminal to misquote the president and people should listen to the call of restoration to consider a bright future.

He said that all his staff especially at sub county levels should implement the cause if they must avoid being sacked from their jobs.

The Kisoro district vice chairperson, Nambajimana Alex said that all district leaders need to implement government policies in order for people to enjoy good governance. He commended wetland users and owners that are willing to vacate wetlands in favour of the government position.

The ministry of water and environment has been sensitizing people in Busanza and Nyarubuye sub counties to leave wetlands since 22nd June to 26th July this year and the attention has been now drawn to communities around river Ruhezanyenda.

According to an official from the wetland management department in the ministry of water and environment Businge Daniel, government set aside over 24 US dollars in 2017 to facilitate the project up to 2025.

He advised wetland users to respect government’s call because it will ensure that all affected people are catered for. He warned that defiant owners will be dealt with using the land act section 43.

Meanwhile, community leaders, land owners in wetlands and users pleaded for the government to substitute wetlands with sustainable projects and proper compensation to face little opposition.