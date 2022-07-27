Ms. Justine Mbabazi, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Wakiso district has been elected as the Dean of RDCs and RCCs in Uganda.

The election took place on Tuesday evening during the ongoing RDC/RCC induction retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

The exercise was directly supervised by the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, in the presence of Brig. Gen. Charles Kisembo, the Director of NALI and Mr. Willis Bashasha, the Director of Manifesto Implementation Unit, Presidency Office and State House officials as well as RDCs/RCCs secretariat Commissioners.

Ms. Mbabazi sailed through unopposed before she was duly declared the new Dean of RDCs/RCCs.

The Dean of RDCs and RCCs is responsible for carrying the commissioners’ voices in decision making to the Presidency.

According to Hon Babalanda, the Dean will help to bridge the gap between the center and the RDCs’ office.

“You should also have regional whips to assist the Dean and to be responsible for chairing regional caucuses. The whips will also remind their colleagues in their respective caucuses about their roles and guidelines in execution of their duties,” the Minister told the commissioners while issuing operational guidelines to them.

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Mbabazi expressed sincere gratitude to her colleagues who entrusted her with the new role.

She promised to deliver to their expectations.

“I start by thanking our top leadership for accepting to organize the elections of the Dean of RDCs. These elections are important in our operations because the person elected is a product of your choice and she is mandated to carry your voice to the center. Today’s victory is not only mine but it belongs to all of us as Commissioners,” the new Dean noted.

“The Office of Dean of RDCs plays a central role in bridging the gap between

the commissioners and top leadership at the Ministry headquarters as long as the office bearer is focused. I, therefore, pledge to be focused and to deliver on all the key assignments of this docket especially in ensuring that the relationship between the headquarters and the Commissioners is excellent.

I shall also ensure that the guidelines we receive from the Minister are implemented as required including ensuring that all zonal whips remind

commissioners in their respective zones about their responsibilities as guided by the minister,” she added.

Ms. Mbabazi further cautioned her fellow Commissioners to desist from local politicking in order to concentrate

on service delivery.

“We should give no room to the local politicians to complain about our work. These unending complaints make us to operate in a tense environment where we cannot perform to our best. Notice, however, that if we stick to the right courses of action, no amount of nagging from them will deflect us from our duties even if their fights affect our performance.”

In the same exercise, Mr. Sebastian Oguti, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner (DRDC) of Lamwo was elected to deputise Ms Mbabazi.

One of the contenders for the Deputy Dean post who decided to step down in favour of Mr Oguti, Mr. Trevor Solomon Baleke, the Deputy RDC for Kole District said, “I decided to step down in favor of Mr. Oguti in the spirit of unity dialogue. Our Principal has always encouraged us to agree rather than pulling ropes. Dialoguing and sacrificing for others is one thing I believe can keep us at peace and united. Secondly, since the Dean is from the areas of Kampala, a Deputy from upcountry would help the Presidency in whipping colleagues from that area and most importantly, I am still new. I am still learning. I thank the colleagues who saw leadership in me and fronted my name. Next time better”.