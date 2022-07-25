The newly appointed Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao has told off his critics that he has no regrets for the decision he took to work with President Yoweri Museveni.

Speaking to some of the members of the Democratic Party (DP) in Isingiro district over the weekend, Mao who is also the opposition political party president said he was very happy with his appointment because he has worked for Uganda more than even some talkative members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) who have started attacking him.

He added that he is now focusing on serving his country and has no time to respond to his enemies who have started name-calling him as a traitor.

“This appointment is just the beginning of a new era. If it’s the wind then you are about to experience an earthquake. Uganda is for us all. I have not gone to fight President Museveni in his Cabinet or oppose him but to work for Ugandans,” Mao said.

“I thank the NRM party for having agreed and accommodated our views in working towards a better Uganda. We had sold our views and attempted to work and cooperate with other parties but any attempts we would make instead, they wanted to swallow, capture us and become submissive without considering our ideas and views for the good of Ugandans.”

His reactions follow a section of NRM members who have raised voices that Mao’s appointment to the ministerial post was unfair because he has done nothing in favour of the ruling party.

Last week, Mao made a move that surprised everyone when he signed a cooperation aagreement with President Museveni who also doubles as the National Chairman of the NRM. According to DP Secretary General Gerald Siranda, both parties agreed to work together for a better Uganda.

In the same week, Mao was given a ministerial post and was approved by Parliament.