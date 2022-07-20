Patrick Ouma Okia, the accountant of Lumino-Majanji town council in Busia district is in trouble for the alleged misappropriation of Shillings 40 million. He was picked up Tuesday on orders of Busia Resident District Commissioner, Michael Kibwika.

He is accused together with the town clerk, Devis Wanyama of misusing part of the Shillings 50 million disbursed by the government to the town council as a startup fund. The RDC intervened following complaints from residents and local councilors who asked him to investigate how the money was utilized.

The money was meant for road maintenance, renovation of both the office block and the community hall, and garbage collection. However, the RDC says that the work on the ground doesn’t reflect the amount of money spent and that the two officials have failed to account for it.

Kibwika says that the suspect is in custody at Lumino police station on charges of abuse of office and corruption.

Peter Naker and Margret Auma, both area Councilors, say that the year ended without any work being done as was allocated in the council resolutions

Ouma has denied the accusations claiming that all the monies were well spent.