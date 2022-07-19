Three suspects are in custody at Hoima city central police station on allegations of demolishing three houses in Busiisi East cell in Hoima East City division. The suspects, including two men and a woman, whose particulars have been withheld by the police for fear of jeopardizing investigations were arrested on Monday evening.

Their arrest came after unknown people raided Busiisi East cell in central ward on Saturday night and demolished three houses that were still under construction. The affected houses belong to John Mugisa, Keturah Ategeka, and Sam Abigaba, all residents of Busiisi cell. The trio bought their plots of land from the children of the late Kafumu, a resident of the same area about some ten years back for redevelopment.

However, they were shocked after receiving information that unknown people had demolished their houses yet they were not part of any conflict on the land. Sam Abigaba, one of the affected developers, says that he has never been involved in any conflict with anybody ever since he bought his land. He, however, says that he is yet to ascertain the motive of the attackers.

Keturah Ategeka, another affected resident, says that she has been cultivating her land without any issue and wonders why her house was targeted.

Godfrey Mbabazi, the LCI Chairperson of Busiisi East cell attributes the attack to the disagreement between the members of the late Kafumu’s family. He says that when Kafumu died, the children shared the land and sold it to different people amidst protests from some family members.

Ramadan Twinomujuni, the central ward defense secretary has condemned the act and called on security to investigate the matter seriously.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the arrest and detention of the suspects to help police with investigations.