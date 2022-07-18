The territorial police of Agago district are investigating an incident involving a primary five pupil of Patongo Primary School who committed suicide after being punished by her elder brother.

The deceased identified as Grace Adokorach, 16, a resident of Lukula village in Lira Kato Sub County is reported to have committed suicide after undergoing repeated beatings by her elder brother identified as Patrick Okello, a teacher at her school.

It’s reported that Okello sent his now deceased sibling to fetch water at a nearby source last Saturday, but she delayed and the brother subjected her to punishment by beating her upon return.

The Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson David Ongom says that the girl was again beaten on Sunday morning before she was sent to the garden by her brother to uproot cassava tubers and never returned.

Mudong says that the failure to return home prompted concerned residents to mount a search until they found her hanging on a rope. The police later responded to the distress call and retrieved the body from the scene. A case of suicide was registered at Patongo police station pending investigations.

Mudong says Okello is apparently at large and a pursuit to apprehend him is on to help the police with the investigations into the matter.