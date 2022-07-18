At least 13 people are nursing serious injuries following a road accident at Ayul Cell, Pager division in Kitgum Municipality.

The Sunday evening accident involved a Toyota Premio vehicle registration number UAM 825S that reportedly lost control, swerved off the road and rammed into a group of roadside vendors who were selling cassava along the pedestrian lane pavements linking Pager Bridge to Ayul in Pager Division.

Those injured have been identified as Vicky Achiro, Grace Auma, Filda Amony, Margret Akech and Florence Adokorach, all cassava vendors and Faith Achiro, Prisca Arwot, Angel Aketowanga, and another only identified as Lanyero, all juveniles who had accompanied their mothers to the roadside market.

Also injured were CPL Emmanuel Eyoma, a records officer attached to Kitgum Central Police Station and Peace Akumu, a student of Kitgum Modern Vocational Institute, both believed to have been walking past the market when the tragedy occurred.

The victims, some of whom are in critical condition, are currently admitted to Kitgum General Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital Kitgum.

The deputy officer in charge of traffic Robert Onen Bright identified the driver of the vehicle as Emmanuel Can-Kura, a mechanic, and resident of Parbongo Cell in Pager division who is currently in custody at Kitgum Central Police Station. Onen says the accident could have been caused due to reckless driving.

The incident comes amidst failed attempts by the Kitgum Municipal authorities to evacuate roadside vendors in May over concerns that the traders were a danger to themselves and other road users.