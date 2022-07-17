The Police in Kabale district early this week arrested the former aspirant Mayor Kabale Municipality Richard Muhanguzi over illegal demolition of the 15 uniports in Makanga cell, Butobere parish, Central division.

On29th July 2004, the Ministry of works responded to the office of the chief government valuer in the Ministry of water, lands and environment confirming that they received prints of plot 1A, 1B, 1C and 1D, granted permission and requesting them to proceed with valuing those plots for sale to the applicants Rwamafa Vererian, Rutaro Appolo, Tumushabe David and Rwamutembani Desire who claimed to have bought that plot.

Later respondents lost the case and the High court of Uganda at Kabale confirmed Nasanga Jane as the rightful owner of plots and the court ordered them to vacate the said land not later than 10th November, 2021.

The high court of Uganda at Kabale directed them to vacate the place within 90-days from the date of notice of eviction which was 17th May 2022 but Muhanguzi Richard on Wednesday demolished 15 uniports and other house properties which caused his arrest because the 90 days was still pending.

Later, Rwamutembazi Desire one of the four plot claimants never got satisfied with the court decision and appealed again in the high court of Uganda at Kabale and also lost the case where on 17th June, 2022 the court gave a warrant to Muhanguzi Richard a court bailiff commanding him to remove appellants and their agents.

Rwamutembani told this reporter that he was shocked on Wednesday morning after receiving a call that his uniports were being destroyed.

Nasanga explains that she asked the case losers to remove their properties from her land but they refused which forced her to go back to courts of law. The same Court gave orders to remove the four and their uniports from the contested land.

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner Godfrey Nyakahuma explained that this indicates that both sides have never reached an agreement adding that Muhanguzi was arrested for breaching court orders by demolishing uniports before the expiry date of the court order.